CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV)- The Clarksville Police Department is currently responding to Walmart, 3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. for a bomb threat that was phoned in from an anonymous caller.
According to police, the call came in at approximately 3:25 p.m. Police say that the caller sounded like a young male teenager.
Walmart management decided to evacuate the building, and the Clarksville Police Department is there to assist them in whatever capacity they request.
The Clarksville Police Department has not currently located an explosive device. However, Clarksville Police are asking people to avoid the area until the area can be cleared.
