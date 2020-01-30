CLARKSVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Transit Service will be adding three new hybrid buses to their fleet beginning February 1 in an effort to continue the trend of updating the fleet with more fuel-efficient vehicles.
The new buses brought in are going to be replacing three buses that were more than 13-years-old and had more than 2 million miles, collectively.
According to Mayor Joe Pitts, "These are state-of-the-art buses that offer better fuel technology and operating efficiency, which lowers costs and is more environmentally friendly."
The new buses, manufactured by Gillig Corp. of Hayward, California, are 30-foot hybrid electric heavy-duty transit buses.
Each comes with a cost of $670,000 and were purchased using Congestion Mitigation Air Quality competitive grant funds.
80 percent of the funds came from federal sources and another 10 percent came from state and city.
CTS Director Paul Nelson said in a statement, "These three buses allow us to make a major step forward, giving us a 100 percent low-floor fleet for the first time."
This will make commuting easier for everyone by getting the easy-access ramps rather than stairs.
The new buses are all equipped with several features to increase their utility and improve the passenger experience.
Each new bus is also equipped with 18 USB charging ports, which is a new feature allowing passengers to charge their phones while riding.
Other features include improved seats, a rack to hold two bikes at one time, a fare box that accepts and validates coins, tokens and bills along with magnetic fare cards and smart cards.
A new surveillance system with nine cameras and a vehicle locator system that can track a specific bus for location, speed, direction and stop time.
