CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Transit System is recommending all passengers wear a mask or face covering while riding any CTS vehicle.
This measure aligns with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control designed to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as public transportation settings, grocery stores and pharmacies. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under ages 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Click to find information on cloth face coverings.
On April 8, Clarksville Transit began requiring most passengers to enter and exit buses via rear doors and using signage to block off seats to limt to 10 the number of passengers allowed on board a bus at the same time.
All CTS routes are operationg normally at this time with the exception of the APSU Peay Pickup. The system has suspended all fare transactions on buses. The CTS Transit Center on Legion Street downtown is closed to the public until further noticer. All exterior waiting areas remain open at his time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.