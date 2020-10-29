A city may have to pay big money in a controversy surrounding a sign and a monument. The mayor claims this is a better option than what could happen.
Nearly 20 years ago, they were placed on Clarksville's Cumberland Drive; a sign for Confederate Soldiers Memorial Bridge and a memorial for Confederate soldiers.
Back in June, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts removed them temporarily.
"We had been seeing racial unrest across the country surrounding those monuments," said Pitts. "We did not want it to become a flashpoint for violence or vandalism in our community."
The monument and sign have been back for a few weeks. Pitts said he spoke with the local Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter about the temporary removal in the summer.
"They at the time understood it, but a member of the local chapter filed a complaint through the Tennessee Historical Commission," said Pitts.
Pitts said the complaint came before he was able to discuss the appropriateness of the bridge being named for Confederate soldiers with the public and city council.
Pitts feels the city would almost certainly lose a lawsuit under the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act over the temporary removals. He said that could result in Clarksville not getting state grants from the Department of Economic and Community Development for five years.
Next week, the city council will consider a $34,000 settlement with the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
"You look at the alternative, the alternative wasn't pleasant," said Pitts. "We did not want to do anything to limit our ability to recruit companies and land new jobs."
Attorney H. Edward Phillips is representing the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He said the monument is located next to what's believed to be a mass grave of nearly 200 soldiers.
Phillips sent News4 a statement on behalf of his clients;
"The Capt. Frank P. Gracey Camp 225 Sons of Confederate Veterans is pleased that an amicable resolution of litigation against the City of Clarksville has been reached. It has been the understanding of Camp 225, based on the historical record, that the monument which was placed in 2001 at the Confederate Soldiers Memorial Bridge on Cumberland Avenue, is a grave marker as it marks the location of a mass grave containing the remains of 187 Officers and Enlisted men of the Confederate Army who died while patients at the field hospital located at the former site of the Clarksville Female Academy. Also as evidenced in the historical record, two free women of color, the Bibb sisters, who served as volunteer nurses during the Civil War and who died of disease while caring for sick and wounded soldiers, are also buried at the site.
In the spirit of cooperation, SCV Camp 225 is grateful that the City of Clarksville and all of the parties to the litigation pending before the Tennessee Historical Commission have agreed to resolve this matter. Moreover, we are especially grateful to Mayor Pitts and his administration for recognizing that the memorial, which has been returned to the site of the mass grave, is a grave marker.
Please know that the members of SCV Camp 225 are painfully aware of the divisiveness plaguing the nation because of the need to address racism and want the public to know that they too stand against racism and denounce the ideologies of hatred and bigotry based on racial, ethnic, religious and other types of intolerance."
Pitts said if the council agrees, the city reserves the right to petition the Tennessee Historical Commission to rename the bridge in the future.
