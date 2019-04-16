CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Transit System will close its downtown Transit Center for several months for a renovation project, the city announced on Tuesday.
The Transit Center on Legion Street will close beginning Monday.
Buses will pickup and drop off riders on Legion Street and the dispatchers and rider-services will relocate nearby to the Downtown Commons ticket vending booth at the corner of Second and Legion streets.
The Transit Center renovations, which are expected to be completed in September, will include a new roof, new clock, new landscaping, seating, repaired sidewalks, additional ADA ramps, new paint, wallpaper and flooring. The project will improve the look, comfort and functionality of the building and surrounding lot.
The adjacent city-owned Transit Garage will also close for about two months beginning Monday, April 29 because of the Transit Center renovations.
Customers who have leased parking spaces in the Transit Garage have been notified of the closing by letter. They can relocate to a limited number of spaces in the Cumberland Garage or the Main Street Parking Lot (Regional Planning Commission lot) and request fee refunds or credits.
The letter advised parking customers to respond to the letter by April 24.
