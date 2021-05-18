After devastating news, a family said a little hope was all they needed to charge forward. A teenager has just made a big decision that could impact lives far beyond his own.
It was three months ago, we first met high school student Dylan Lawrence of Clarksville. He knew how to play multiple instruments and had plans to be a marine veterinarian.
Dylan's world changed with a terminal diagnosis.
"It's a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a brain tumor, back of my brain," Dylan told News4.
Tuesday, Dylan's dad and stepmom looked over the memories made since the diagnosis. A photo album showed trips the family has taken. A new hope has just arrived.
"Maybe we can make memories for a year, maybe we can make memories for two years," said Susan Lawrence, Dylan's stepmom. "Maybe, maybe we can make memories for the rest of his life."
Though the treatment will be difficult, Dylan has decided to become the 11th patient in a trial at Stanford University. 11 has become his lucky number.
"The short name for it is CAR T cell," said Susan, referring to the treatment. "They have found a way to bind these t-cells to this mutation so that it knows to attack the tumor. It's not very likely, but it is possible, this could eradicate his tumor entirely."
"I have the hope for others as well," Dylan said, speaking to News4 from California. "I can help this research further along, that eventually this will be cured. I hope this does great things. Number 11, out."
A GoFundMe page called Dreams for Dylan is raising money to fly him back and forth from California as he takes part in this trial. If you'd like to help with these trips for Dylan's treatment, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/dreams-for-dylan?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.