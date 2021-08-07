Clarksville officers responded Friday night to a call for an individual with a knife on Ellie Nate Drive. When authorities arrived on scene they found a victim had been cut and a suspect had entered a residence to retrieve a firearm.
After almost 12 hours of attempting to get the individual to come out of the home peacefully, the suspect apparently took their own life. The homicide unit has started a death investigation and the scene is currently being processed.
