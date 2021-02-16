MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Brutal temperatures, ice, and snow is in the air and on the roads in Clarksville as a winter storm continues to hit the area.

News4 has a crew out near Hankook AtlasBX America Corp. on Industrial Boulevard. On the street, you can't even see the bottom under the white covering.

One vehicle even got stuck and our team helped them push their way out.

Clarksville officials say today is a different day for residents since it's not a holiday and they are urging people to still stay home unless necessary.

"If you absolutely have to get out, we ask that you layer up and bring an extra blanket or two with you in case you get stranded. Also have a flashlight with fresh batteries and your cell phone (if you own one) fully charged. If you get stranded on the side of the road, turn on your emergency flashers, stay in your car, and notify 911 of your location and vehicle description," Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson said.

The Clarksville Street Department continues to make its way around the city and treat the roads.

Our team said the interstate in the area is passable but side streets, including Industrial Boulevard and Madison Street, are covered and difficult to drive on.