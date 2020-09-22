Clarksville Sheriff: Former coach accused of providing student with anabolic steroid

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former coach was accused of providing student with anabolic steroid, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities charged 52-year-old Roger Williams with anabolic steroids – prohibitive acts.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Williams was accused of "injecting a student with an anabolic steroid as part of his strength and conditioning training."
The arrest of Williams comes after "an extensive investigation."
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said Williams was not their employee and was contracted in August 2019 for professional services. School officials said they had him "plan, coordinate, implement and oversee a strength and conditioning program for the Rossview High boys basketball team."
His contract was terminated in December 2019, according to the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.
Anyone aware of other possible victims or has information on this crime is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931-648-0611 ext 13407.
Williams had his bond set at $500.
Editor's Note: Changes have been made to reflect that Williams is not an employee of Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.
