CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police has canceled a shelter in place in the area of Calvert Drive, and Britton Springs after a suspect opened fire on police.
CPD was assisting the Montgomery County Sheriff Office and Stewart County Sheriff Offices as they looked for a possibly armed and dangerous individual after a pursuit.
The individual opened fire at officers.
