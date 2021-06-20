CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have canceled a shelter in place warning in the area of Calvert Drive and Britton Springs after a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting at police was taken into custody.
Clarksville Police assisted the Montgomery and Stewart County Sheriffs Offices in searching for the suspect.
The shelter in place warning was issued for people within the Calvert Drive area as law enforcement searched the area for the possibly armed and dangerous suspect.
The suspect's identity has not been released, but they are now in police custody.
