CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville school nurse has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Leon Burnett Hensley was arrested Monday. He was a nurse at Northeast High School in Clarksville and a spokesperson from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School system told News4 Hensley was terminated on Nov. 8. 

The district hired him in 2017. 

Hensley is currently out on a $10,000 bond. 

News4 has contacted Clarksville Police regarding the nature of the charges and will update the story once we find out more. 

