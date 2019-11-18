CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville school nurse has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Leon Burnett Hensley was arrested Monday. He was a nurse at Northeast High School in Clarksville and a spokesperson from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School system told News4 Hensley was terminated on Nov. 8.
The district hired him in 2017.
Hensley is currently out on a $10,000 bond.
News4 has contacted Clarksville Police regarding the nature of the charges and will update the story once we find out more.
