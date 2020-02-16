Brian Cook

16-year-old Brian Cook sought for armed robbery

 Courtesy Clarksville PD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Brian Cook, 16, has been on the run from police since February 11 after robbing three different people, two of which were pizza delivery drivers, in Clarksville. 

Clarksville Police responded to three armed robbery calls on Tuesday, February 11 between 8 and 10 p.m. and later identified Cook as one of the suspects of the robberies.

According to Clarksville Police, Cook was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon in Nashville and is being held in a juvenile detention facility.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are working to still identify the other suspects that are involved with the robberies. 

Anyone with information can contact Detective Honholt, 931-648-0656, ext. 5260, Tipsline, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.