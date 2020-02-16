NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Brian Cook, 16, has been on the run from police since February 11 after robbing three different people, two of which were pizza delivery drivers, in Clarksville.
Clarksville Police responded to three armed robbery calls on Tuesday, February 11 between 8 and 10 p.m. and later identified Cook as one of the suspects of the robberies.
According to Clarksville Police, Cook was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon in Nashville and is being held in a juvenile detention facility.
The investigation is still ongoing and police are working to still identify the other suspects that are involved with the robberies.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Honholt, 931-648-0656, ext. 5260, Tipsline, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
