CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is working to investigate a shooting that happened around 5:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the incident occurred in the area of Peachers Mill Road and Henry Place Blvd.
Peachers Mill is currently closed between Allen-Griffey Road and W. Creek Coyote Trail. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes coming through the area.
At this time, there is no information on victims or suspects.
