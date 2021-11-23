CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Morning commuters in Clarksville are urged to find another route while the cleanup process of an injury crash is completed.
Clarksville Police say a crash at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Current Street has the northbound lanes closed along with one southbound lane.
After the crash at 5:09 a.m., both drivers and a passenger were transported to Tennova Hospital. Their status is unknown at this time.
