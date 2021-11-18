CLARKSVILLE (WSMV) - A Clarksville Public Transit bus was evacuated after the engine compartment caught on fire Thursday morning.
All passengers on the bus were able to get out safely when the driver pulled over at the corner of Hiter Street and Franklin Street.
The fire was quickly extinguished by Clarksville Fire personnel.
