CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are working to negotiate with a man they say has barricaded himself inside of his vehicle.
The incident has the area of Cherry Blossom Lane closed to all traffic while negotiations continue.
Clarksville Police are staged outside of the Oakland Elementary School, however, the school is not part of the incident.
New4 will update this story as information comes in.
