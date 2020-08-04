CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville's Riverfest will be impacted by the coronavirus, but it's not getting cancelled. It's just going to look very different this year.
The three-day event has been extended to last two weeks and will feature a mix of in-person and virtual events.
A few new things for this year include a virtual 5K and talent show, and a do it yourself workshop. There will also be a fireworks show.
Clarksville's Riverfest begins September 1 and runs until September 12.
For more information on this year's festival, click here: https://www.cityofclarksville.com/442/Riverfest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.