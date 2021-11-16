CLARKSVILLE (WSMV) - A Clarksville business owner was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested in April 2020 after a 14-count indictment against them.
Quanwei Shi, 31, the majority owner of New China Buffet & Grill in Clarksville, was charged in a scheme to harbor undocumented workers and to defeat the tax laws of the United States.
Shi pleaded guilty in March and will spend 20 months in federal prison for conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens; harboring illegal aliens; money laundering; tax evasion; and employment tax fraud, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
According to court documents, between 2017 and April 2019, Shi conspired to conceal and harbor illegal aliens from China and Guatemala, profiting from their employment.
The undocumented workers were not required to complete any forms related to their immigration status and were paid in cash, outside the regular payroll system.
The undocumented workers lived with Shi at his residence on D Street in Clarksville and were transported to work and back daily. Shi assigned the workers to work in the kitchen where they would not be able to interact with the patrons of the restaurant.
In addition to harboring the undocumented workers, Shi underreported gross receipts on corporate tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2019, and failed to collect, account for, and pay over employment taxes for an overall tax loss of $440,941.
U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson also ordered the forfeiture of Shi’s house in Clarksville and two vehicles and ordered restitution in the amount of $417,149.
Chongqiang Chen, 30, co-owner of the restaurant, pleaded guilty in July and will be sentenced on February 25, 2022.
