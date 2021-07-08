CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Residents in a Clarksville neighborhood are being evacuated due to a person barricaded inside a home.
Clarksville Police say a special operations and tactical unit tried to serve a search warrant to an individual at a home on Cobalt Drive.
According to officials, a witness told officers at the scene that the person was armed inside the house and would not come outside peacefully.
Officers are reportedly evacuating the surrounding area and asking the public to avoid the area as they try to safely get the individual out of the home.
Police have not identified the person involved in the barricade situation.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
