CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police, Clarksville Fire Rescue, Montgomery County Rescue Squad, and Montgomery County EMS are at the scene where witnesses say a vehicle left the roadway and entered the Cumberland River.
Witnesses tell Police the vehicle crashed and went into the water and nobody was seen escaping the vehicle.
The incident, which took place near Riverside Drive and W. Washington Street, just north of the RJ Corman Bridge, is still under investigation.
Stay with News4 for new information as it is made available.
