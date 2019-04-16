CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An alarming warning for pet owners, Clarksville has been named among the top 10 cities in the nation with the highest increase in positive heartworm tests.
The Companion Animal Parasite Council (CAPC) released the CAPC Top 10 Cities Heartworm Report, which looks at positive heartworm tests from the last 30 to 45 days.
Clarksville ranks #7.
The CAPC encourages pet owners in the area to talk with their veterinarian about the importance of annual heartworm testing and year-round prevention.
More information for pet owners can be found here.
You can see the full report here.
