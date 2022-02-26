CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The situation overseas between Russia and Ukraine continues Saturday as more nations begin to sever ties with Russia.
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine impacts many here in the states, including some locals in Middle Tennessee.
Andriy Kovalskiy is a physics professor at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville. Kolvaskiy became a U.S. citizen more than a decade ago, and seeing the recent attacks on his home country is devastating. He's worried about his wife, daughter, and grandkids, who are more than 300 miles outside of Ukraine's capital.
"I cannot think now about anything else you know that's natural," said Kovalskiy.
Kovalskiy calls his family, constantly checking on their safety as missile strikes go off. He says they seek shelter in the basement of their home throughout parts of the day.
"A significant part of the day the family is spending in the basement because of the missile strikes. They hear sirens all the time," said Kovalskiy.
Even though his family is three hundred miles away from Ukraine's capital, where the Russian invasion is going on--he says nowhere is truly safe. If the attack in Ukraine continues, he hopes U.S. leaders will help Ukrainian refugees.
"If they would be forced to leave Ukraine if this fighting comes to a close and in that case, I expect our congressmen and senators would somehow influence the government to help people who have relatives in the U.S.," said Kovalskiy.
Kovalskiy says he's grateful for his cell phone company that allows him to make free calls to Ukraine during this time.
