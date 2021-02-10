CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All students for Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools will be learning remotely on Thursday because of the chance of ice and freezing rain.

The administration closed school buildings "out of an abundance of caution due to the Winter Storm Warning."

All kindergarten through 8th-grade students will learn by completing lessons on their laptops. Those lessons have been directly added to the students' laptops.

High school students will need to communicate with their teachers for access to lessons. Anyone with questions is asked to reach out to their teacher. All after-school activities for Wednesday will continue as scheduled.

People in Clarksville were scrambling to get last-minute preparations in order. Employees at Hardware City told News 4 they were busy all day long.

Hardware City General Manager Kilp Carroll said that they had already seen between 200/300 people through the doors by lunchtime. Carroll said people were looking for anything they can get their hands on to protect their homes in case of an ice storm.

"We've sold all our kerosene heaters, all our generators, we've sold all out of firewood," Carroll said. "We've sold all our one pound propanes. Now we're up to selling our 20-pound propane tanks. We've sold a few sleds."

Freezing rain and rain are approaching Middle Tennessee. Ice Storm Warning for northwest Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky from 6pm Wednesday to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

People should make full charge their phones and make sure any flashlights have around the house are filled with fresh batteries.

TDOT crews, NES preparing Midstate for freeze With ice expected to be a problem for some people in Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Transportation and Nashville Electric Service crews are preparing for the severe weather conditions.

Crews with the Clarksville Street Department has fitted 24 dump trucks with salt boxes. Crews have been "coating streets and roads with rock salt and brine as needed."

“We have a full supply of salt on hand, around 11,000 tons, and we’re ready to go,” Scott Bibb, the Clarksville Street Department Operations Supervisor, said in a statement on Wednesday.

It only takes a quarter of an inch of ice to snap tree limbs and power lines. That tiny amount of ice can add as much as 500 pounds of weight to a power line.