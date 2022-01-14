CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department asked the public for help Friday locating a wanted juvenile person.
Officials are looking for Jamel Brown, 17, who currently has two juvenile petitions for Aggravated Robbery. Police believe he may be in either the Clarksville area or possibly in Calvert, TX.
The robbery was committed on Dec. 28, 2021 at around 3 p.m. near the soccer fields at Clarksville High School authorities said.
Police described Brown as 5’ 9” and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
If anyone sees or has information on Brown, they are asked to call 911 immediately or to contact Detective Wimmer at 931-648-0656, ext. 5527. There is also a cash reward if you call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477.
