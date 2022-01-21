CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police Department announced Friday they will partner with Special Olympics Tennessee to host a fundraiser event.
CPD said the event, “Tip A Cop,” will be and event that will raise money to provide Special Olympic athletes with free year-round sports training and competition opportunities.
Officers will be working alongside Strawberry Ale’s staff to serve patrons throughout lunch and dinner.
The event will take place at Strawberry Alley Ale Works located at 103 Strawberry Alley on Jan. 28th at 11a.m.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Clarksville Police Department and help raise awareness along with some money for these great athletes”, said Amy Parker, VP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “Strawberry Alley Ale Works once again is giving us a platform and they have been very supportive in our efforts. This brings new meaning to the motto of ‘To Protect and Serve.’”
The CPD supported the Special Olympics throughout the year by participating in the Clarksville Polar Plunge, Music City Blitz, and Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.
