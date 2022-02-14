CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) started an initiative on Feb. 9 to help prevent pedestrian fatalities involving motor vehicles.
CPD said that Lt. Vincent Lewis and Sgt. Bret Norfleet donated reflective belts, straps, and keychain tags to YAIPaks Outreach to promote visibility among pedestrians. YAIPaks a local nonprofit organization that serves the homeless and others in need.
"We are trying to put a highlight on pedestrian traffic safety," Lewis said in a statement. "There are a lot more people walking, and we want them to wear these at night to increase the distance that they can be seen."
Reflective gear will also be available at the Clarksville Transit Center on 200 Legion St. for those individuals who utilize public transportation. According to Clarksville Police, in the last 12 months, there have been 40 crash incidents involving pedestrians. Police say that 19 of those incidents resulted in severe injury, and five were fatal.
Police state that Common factors in most severe/fatal injury crashes were pedestrians crossing roadways between intersections or walking in the roadway. Another common factor involved pedestrians wearing dark clothing after dusk, making it difficult for drivers to see them.
