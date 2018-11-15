Clarksville Police are attempting to identify three people involved with burglaries at a storage unit on Sinclair Drive last month.
Police said surveillance video shows two males and a female were involved in the burglaries that occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators need the public's help in searching for a man who is wanted on multiple charges including drugs, weapon…
Police said Erastus J. Mummery, 34, has been identified as one of the suspects. He has warrants filed against him for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and vandalism.
Mummery also faces multiple charges from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the agency announced on Wednesday.
All four people are linked to several storage shed buildings, theft of a motorcycle and vandalism in Clarksville. The thefts exceeded $28,000 of property taken. The motorcycle has been recovered.
Anyone with information can contact Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 2563.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.