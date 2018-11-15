Clarksville Police are attempting to identify three people involved with burglaries at a storage unit on Sinclair Drive last month.

Police said surveillance video shows two males and a female were involved in the burglaries that occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Police said Erastus J. Mummery, 34, has been identified as one of the suspects. He has warrants filed against him for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and vandalism.

Mummery also faces multiple charges from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the agency announced on Wednesday.

All four people are linked to several storage shed buildings, theft of a motorcycle and vandalism in Clarksville. The thefts exceeded $28,000 of property taken. The motorcycle has been recovered.

Anyone with information can contact Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 2563.