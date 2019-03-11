CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is searching for witnesses to a shooting that happened Sunday at 4:00 a.m. at a club on the 2600 block of Ft. Campbell Blvd.
Police are also searching for Jordan and Jeffrey Hairston, two men that were at the scene of the shooting and may have information helpful to their investigation.
The shooting happened outside in the club's parking lot. According to police, several people got into a fight. When the fight cleared, some people were still engaging in heated verbal exchanges. That's when officials say two men exited a light-colored BMW and shot toward the building.
Two men were hit. One of the victims was a man in his 60s who is in critical, but stable condition at a Nashville hospital.
The other victim is identified as 38-year-old Jonte Bailey. Police say Bailey was shot multiple times. He was treated at the hospital and released, but police took him into custody on outstanding warrants.
Bailey was taken to Montgomery County Jail and his bond was set at $400,000. He faces numerous charges, including being a fugitive wanted by another state. Bailey also faces multiple drug charges related to cocaine and marijuana.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Detective Baker at 931-648-0656, ext. 5151 or TIPSLINE AT 931-645-8477.
