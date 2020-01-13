CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police are looking to find a vehicle belonging to a tow truck company that was involved in the stealing of a motorcycle from Cranklen Circle.
Police say the motorcycle was stolen between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27. The motorcycle was a black 2007 Kawasaki with Tennessee tag 362ZK9.
Anyone with information should call Detective Luebke at 931-648-0656, ext. 5645, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online to P3tips.com/591 and submit an anonymous tip.
