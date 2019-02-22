CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying two men believed to be responsible for a vehicle burglary that happened February 17.
The incident happened at the parking lot of Club Stilettos on College Street around 4:00 a.m.
Police say the two suspects broke the window of a 2013 Ford Fusion and stole a purse along with additional personal items.
The two men pictured were in the area at the time of the burglary.
If anyone recognizes these men or has information on the burglary, they are encouraged to contact police at 931-645-8477.
