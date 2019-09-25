CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is looking for two cars that were stolen Sunday.
According to police, the cars were stolen from a business lot in the 200 block of Kraft Street.
One car is a blue 1941 Chevrolet Deluxe Master two door coupe with a white trim. The car was locked in a shipping container when it was stolen Sunday around 7 a.m.
The container is yellow and has MSU painted on its side. The suspects who stole the car were driving a GMC Rollback. Video shows at least two people at the scene.
The second stolen car is a maroon 1964 Pontiac Starchief that was stolen Sunday around 9 p.m. Police believe the suspects used a pickup truck with a trailer to remove the car from behind a business.
Surveillance video shows both thefts happening and the rollback driving down Kraft Street with the loaded shipping container.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Parkes, 931-648-0656, ext. 5354, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
