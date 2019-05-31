CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Clarksville Police are looking to identify suspects and witnesses in two different incidents that occurred this month.

According to Clarksville Police, the first incident occurred on May 1 around 10:30 p.m. at Bob's Discount Tobacco & Beer at 505 Providence Blvd.

According to a witness, a man was outside of the business upset and angry and was being held back by some individuals. Shortly after that, shots were fired. A review of video surveillance showed a man firing a handgun toward the business and then walking toward Oak St. Several shell casings were found outside of the business.