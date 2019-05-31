CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Clarksville Police are looking to identify suspects and witnesses in two different incidents that occurred this month.
According to Clarksville Police, the first incident occurred on May 1 around 10:30 p.m. at Bob's Discount Tobacco & Beer at 505 Providence Blvd.
According to a witness, a man was outside of the business upset and angry and was being held back by some individuals. Shortly after that, shots were fired. A review of video surveillance showed a man firing a handgun toward the business and then walking toward Oak St. Several shell casings were found outside of the business.
The second incident was a robbery at the Exxon on 293 Dover Rd. last week. On Tuesday, May 21 around 1:45 a.m., investigators said a man wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, gloves and a face mask entered the business, pointed a firearm at the cashier and took cash and cigarettes. He then fled from the business.
Anyone with information should call Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5589 or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.
