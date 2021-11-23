CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police are searching for two suspects involved in an aggravated assault and reckless endangerment incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, a dark-colored four-door Ford Focus drove to a residence on Sycamore Drive around 2:07 p.m. Soon after, the residence was shot at.
Police have not reported any injuries from the incident.
Clarksville Police are asking for assistance locating the vehicle and the two suspects. They did not provide any specific details on the suspects.
If you have any information or additional footage of the incident, please call Detective Jackson, 931-648-0656. Or leave a tip at Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tips line 931-645-8477.
