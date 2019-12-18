CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police Department are trying to identify two people involved in a shoplifting at a Walmart on Madison Street in which a gun was shown.
Investigators say the incident happened on December 14 around 5 p.m. when a security sensor was activated as a man walked through, alerting a Walmart employee.
The employee requested to see the man's receipt, at which time the suspect looked at the employee, pulled a gun from his waistband, held it below his waist and continued walking out.
Investigators say there was a car waiting to pick up the man, possibly a Nissan Maxima, dark blue or black in color, driven by an unknown woman. The car may be a rental and is described by a witness as having a tag with a blue background and blue letters, possibly Kentucky, with a partial tag number of 1304.
If you have any information that may aid investigators in this case, call Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5145, call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip online at p3tips.com/591.
