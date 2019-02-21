CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are searching the Lock B North area for a man who is a suspect in three vehicle thefts and a person of interest in a vehicular assault that happened Thursday at a gas station on Lowe's Drive.
Officials say they spotted the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Dustin Ryan Williams, driving one of the stolen vehicles on Sulphur Springs Road. When deputies tried to stop Williams, he drove off, eventually abandoning the car in the Cumberland Rier and escaping on foot.
Police describe Williams has 5-foot-7, weighing around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, and a ball cap.
Officials say if you see Williams, do not make contact. INstead, call 911. They also ask that residents in the area lock their vehicles and homes as a precaution.
