CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect with warrants on file.
Police say 21-year-old Traye'von Demetrice Tobbs has warrants on file for felony theft and reckless endangerment.
Anyone with information on Tobbs' whereabouts should call Detective Neal at 931-648-0656 ext. 5538, Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
