CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a suspect who stole a car carrying kittens out of Missouri and led police through Illinois and Kentucky, crashing the car outside of Clarksville.
According to Clarksville Police, a white BMW wrecked on Interstate 24 around 11:50 a.m. after being pursued. Clarksville PD was notified that a white male bailed out of the vehicle stolen from a rest stop in Missouri.
Investigators say there is no other description or facts available about the man other than he possibly has gray hair. Several law enforcement agencies have been searching but have been unable to find the man.
The kittens are in the care of animal control and are okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.