CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are looking to identify suspects involved in a shooting and attempted robbery that occurred on the 900 block of Power Street on Tuesday.
Investigators say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. when a man in his 40s was walking in the area and was approached by multiple suspects who tried to rob him. After the suspects came up empty-handed, they shot at the man striking him in the leg and arm.
The suspects fled from the scene but were caught on video in the area.
The victim was transported to Tennova Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are trying to identify the suspects. Anyone with information can contact Clarksville Police Department 931-648-0656, ext. 5487, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
