CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are looking for a runaway juvenile.
Police say 16-year-old Dashane Murray was last seen wearing all black clothing around noon on Sunday. He stands 6-feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on Murray's whereabouts should contact Detective Vanatta at 931-648-0656 ext. 5487, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
