CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are asking for the public's help to find a runaway 17-year-old.
Officials say 17-year-old Eric Haynes-Overton, Jr. left his home on Friday, September 4th, around 11 p.m.
Haynes-Overton was last seen wearing black shorts and a gray t-shirt with a "happy face" graphic on the front.
Anyone with information, please contact Detective McClintock, 931-648-0656, ext. 5465, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.