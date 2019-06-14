CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway child.
Police say Leanna Casey left a residence on Hidden Ridge Ct on June 4 around 1:00 a.m. She left a note saying she did not want to stay there anymore.
She was wearing a yellow hat, jeans, and a denim jacket when she left. She also had a red back pack.
Casey is 5-foot-9 with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police say she could be out of the state by now.
If anyone sees Casey, call 911.
