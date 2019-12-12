CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for a runaway 15-year-old boy who reportedly left his home on November 22.
Jamel Brown is believed to be in the Nashville area since he has ties there. He was spotted several days ago in Nashville, but ran away before police could make contact with him to return him home.
If you have any information, call Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5365 or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.
