CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are trying to find a person of interest in connection with an October homicide.
Police say they are searching for 30-year-old Joshua Northington, a person of interest in connection with the homicide of 18-year-old Anthony Richardson back on Oct. 6.
Police say on that day at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to Britton Springs Road where they found Richardson suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries three days later on Oct. 9 at Skyline Medical Center.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Christy Bing at 931-648-0656, ext. 5133, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591.
