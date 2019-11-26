Amanda Murray

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for a woman with health issues who went missing more than a week ago.

Investigators say 33-year-old Amanda Murray left her Mallard Drive home on Sunday, Nov. 17 without her cell phone and the family has not seen or heard from her since.

Murray is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her family is concerned for her welfare and safety.

If you have any information on Murray's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911, Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5356, or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.

