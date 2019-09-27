CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for a 26-year-old woman with diabetes who was reported missing Tuesday.
Police say Charlotte Harshman was staying with a family member and the family member last saw her Sunday around 9 p.m. in the house. The next morning, Harshman was gone.
She has Type 1 diabetes and is insulin dependent; she has to take it every day, but left the house without any of her medication.
Police say there are indications of abduction or foul play.
Anyone who sees her should call 911. Anyone with information should contact Detective Carlton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5172 or Tipsline at 931-645-8477.
