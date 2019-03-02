CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police Department needs your help in finding a 16-year-old boy who left his home on August 7, 2018 and hasn't been seen since.
Investigators said Tai Harrell is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and green pants. He has a National Crime Information Center number M474671076.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Harrell, you're asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 614-5758 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.
