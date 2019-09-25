CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are trying to find 16-year-old Thomas Lee who ran away from his home in the middle of the night on Sept. 19.
Police say Thomas has brown hair and hazel eyes.
He is possibly wearing a white Nike shirt, black shorts with white stripes, Khaki pants worn over the shorts and black Nike flip-flops. He is also possibly carrying a black backpack with black and white tennis shoes inside.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rushing at 931-648-0656, ext. 6383 or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477
