CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are trying to find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her school Thursday afternoon.

Police say Audrey Stout left her school off Peacher's Mill Road Thursday afternoon and never returned home. She left a concerning note where she wrote that family and friends would be better off without her being present in their lives.

Information provided to police lead them to believe she does not intend to harm herself. 

Stout is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, has brown eyes and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing black overalls, a white long sleeve shirt with purple and black stripes on the sleeves, black converse sneakers and a maroon hoodie. 

Anyone who sees Stout is asked to call 911. Anyone with information should contact the Tipsline at 931-645-8477. 

