CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are asking for assistance in their search for a missing person.
Kenneth Richard Lund, 60, was last seen after being released from the Montgomery County Jail on April 4, 2020. Police said Lund suffers from medical issues.
Anyone with information on Mr. Lund's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Clarksville Police at (931) 648-0656, the tipline at (931) 645-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.